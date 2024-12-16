Cornelis Vanderloed, 85

Neil Vanderloed, 85, of Washingtonville, a sheet metal mechanic and owner of CV Sheet Metal for 40 years and a longtime resident of Monroe since 1976, died on December 2, 2024, at home. He was 85 years old. The son of Cornelis Vanderloed and Barbara Casey, he was born on June 17, 1939, in New York City, New York.

Neil was a true New Yorker from 30th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenue and lived a life of adventure on the city’s streets. Hit by cars numerous times, he could be found drinking at Beno’s bar. His friends called him Neilie. He had one foot in the 1950s and 60s and the other in the 2000s. He trained many sheet metal mechanics by screaming and threats of violence, but was on hand when they needed backup. He danced a mean Lindy Hop and was a great swimmer. He had a fantastic memory of numbers and song lyrics. He was an avid skydiver, completing over 600 dives at Gardiner and Stormville airports. He owned a Harley and many trucks. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren, though he often distracted them with his antics. A true Vanderloed, he relished the drama and couldn’t resist one last opportunity to create the last “Neil” story.

Survivors include wife Josephine Vanderloed (Washingtonville, NY); son Neil Vandervloed and wife Michelle Martine (Seattle, Wash.); daughter Dawn Vandervloed (predeceased by husband Kent McGregor) (Chester, NY); five grandchildren, Jake, Joliet, Dashiell, Dutch, and Forest; and numerous nephews and nieces.

He is survived by sibling Wilhelmina Fazio (predeceased by Gertrude Conte, Barbara Vandervloed, Lenny Vandervloed, and Juliana Nash).

Visitation: Friday, December 6, 2024, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY.

Funeral service: Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY.

Burial: Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Columba R.C. Church Cemetery, 3555 Route 94, Chester, NY.

Celebration of life: Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the Captain’s Table, 547 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY.

Donations instead of flowers can be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (supporting.afsp.org/), an organization that saves lives and brings hope to those affected by suicide.