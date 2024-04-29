Clifford J. Konnerth Sr., 93

Clifford J. Konnerth Sr. passed away on April 23, 2024, at his residence in Middletown, NY. He was 93 years old. Son of the late Rudolph Sr. and Ethel (Krauss) Konnerth, he was born on April 9, 1931, in Forest Hills, Queens, NY.

Cliff proudly protected his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he became a health and nuclear physicist for Union Carbide Corporation in Sterling Forest, NY. Cliff was a long time resident of Monroe until retirement in 1987. He served on the Zoning Board of Appeals and volunteered with the local boy scouts. He was also a charter member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Cliff loved the outdoors and shared it with all who knew him. Lunch hours and weekends were spent hiking, fishing, camping, and hunting all over Orange County and beyond.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 66 years, Doris Konnerth of Middletown, NY; his faithful canine companion, Gizmo (aka Mouse); children Clifford “CJ” Konnerth Jr. (Nancy) of North Haledon, NJ, Dawn Konnerth (Bruce Chapin) of Montgomery, NY; and Sandra Kessner (Neil) of Rowayton, Conn.; siblings Rudolph A. Konnerth Jr.,of Islip, NY, and Gale Fick of Anderson, S.C.; grandchildren Alyson O’Connor (Kevin), Zoey Chapin (Chris), Leah Langton (Steve), Sarah Gallagher (Marty), Andrew Konnerth, Zarko Chapin, and Evan Kessner; and his great-grandchildren Elle and Faye O’Connor. In addition to his parents, Cliff was also predeceased by his sister Merilyn Konnerth.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial services will take place on June 15, 2024, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monroe.

Memorial contributions can be made to the NYS DEC (naturalheritagetrust.org Lower Hudson Valley)

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).