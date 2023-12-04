Claryce J. McLean, 93

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Claryce McLean. CJ, as we all knew her, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Cedar Crest Senior Community in Pompton Plains, NJ. CJ was born on May 14, 1930, in Roscoe, NY. She was the daughter of the late Eugene and Fannie Peretta.

CJ dedicated over three decades of her life to shaping the futures of countless students at Monroe-Woodbury High School. Known for her warm smile, attentive ear, and genuine care for each student, she was a mentor for those navigating the often tumultuous waters of adolescence. Colleagues and students alike remember her as more than a counselor; she was a confidante and a true friend.

CJ was married to the love of her life, Douglas, for over 25 years, where they lived in Nyack, NY. Upon their retirement they enjoyed traveling and adding as many stamps as possible to their passport books. CJ was also an avid member of the Monroe Library Association and the Red Hat Society and loved pursuing meaningful friendships well into her golden years.

CJ didn’t have any children, but was like an aunt to Betty Curtis and her son Scott. Ever since they met on the production of The King & I, Betty was like the daughter CJ never had and Scott like the grandson. She will be greatly missed.

CJ’s departure leaves a void in the hearts of those who cherished her guidance and friendship. However, her spirit lives on in the memories of the lives she touched and the stories she shared. May her legacy remind us to approach life with an open heart, a curious mind, and a genuine appreciation for the beauty that surrounds us.

There will be a celebration of CJ’s life on Saturday, December 9, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, 117 Maple Ave, Monroe, NY. There will also be a memorial in Buffalo, NY, at a date to be announced in the spring. Her final wishes were to have her ashes combined with Doug’s and placed into the Atlantic Ocean. This way they’ll both arrive together in Scotland, Doug’s homeland.

In support of her husband’s long struggle with Parkinson’s disease, please forward any donations in CJ’s honor to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, NY, NY 10018.