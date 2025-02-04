Celeste Resty, 76

Celeste (Paladino) Resty passed away peacefully on January 31, 2025. She was 76 years old. Daughter of the late Joseph and Connie (Pierro) Paladino, she was born on July 22, 1948, in New York, NY.

Celeste was a beautiful and kind soul, loved by many and always had a way of making you feel important and loved. She loved attending her husband’s doo-wop shows, spending time with her family, and Christmas. She really loved decorating and the spirit of the holiday and would often spend weeks preparing the house to look like a Christmas showroom. Seeing the awe in her grandkid’s eyes when they came over to witness this is what she lived for.

In Celeste’s early years, she was a beautician in New Jersey, ran her own catering company, cleaned houses, was a clown for kid’s birthday parties and whatever else she could do to hustle so her family could have the blessings they did. In addition to her professions, she served as the president of the Monroe Garden Club and managed two of her husband’s doo-wop groups. She also spent many years volunteering in various organizations throughout her life, including the Monroe Jaycees, Pine Tree PTA, pack leader for the Monroe Cub Scouts, and as a volunteer with 4-H.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Nicole Phillips (Goshen, NY), Michael Resty (Monroe, NY), and Jeannette Tucciariello and her husband Chris (Salisbury Mills, NY); siblings Michele Sotelo (Elmwood Park, NJ) and Joey John Paladino (Destin, Fl.); beloved grandchildren Tristan, Shane, Haley, Jordan, Mikey, and Sansa; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Celeste was also predeceased by her husband Walter Resty and brother John Paladino.

Visitation: Thursday, February 6, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Friday, February 7, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY. Interment: Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Rd., Goshen, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).