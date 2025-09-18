Carmen M. Yasso of Monroe, N.Y. passed away at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, N.Y. on Sept. 16, 2025. She was 82 years old. Daughter of the late Carmen (Olivere) and Frank Perrone, she was born in New York, NY on Oct. 14, 1942.

Carmen dedicated herself to her family and her home.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Nicholas Yasso at home, along with her son, Nicholas Yasso, Jr., also of Monroe, N.Y. She will be remembered by her sister Millie Skarkas of Hilton, N.Y. as well.

Carmen was predeceased by her parents.

There will be no services.

Cremation to take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, N.Y.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y