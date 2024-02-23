Barbara M. Straniero, 76, passed away on February 17, 2024. The daughter of the late Rose (Gillio) and Peter Enrione, she was born on April 28, 1947, in New York, NY.

Barbara was a devoted wife to Richard Straniero, who entered into eternal peace in 2012, and she was a devoted mother.

Despite suffering with untreated hydrocephalus until she was 40, Barbara managed to run her home, go to work, and eventually earn her bachelor’s degree in therapeutic recreation from Mercy College, now Mercy University. She used these skills along with her love of children during 14 years at middle school 180, in Co-op City, as an aide for disabled children.

Barbara had a great love of the arts, which she instilled in her children, and expressed through her prolific needlework. Barbara was invariably working on a new piece of crewel, embroidery, or crochet work. She gave many pieces as gifts and displayed her work during two separate arts and crafts shows. Barbara spent the last 10 years of her life at a facility in New Jersey, enjoying time with her family during visits and an annual vacation to the beach, while she was able to go.

Barbara is survived by her sister Norine Enrione, her wife Jeanne Somers, and their two daughters. She is also survived by her two children and their families, Donna Cioffi, married to Robert and their children Giovanni, Giuliana and Gianluca; and Amanda Gunning, married to Sean and their children Daniela and John.

Visitation: Monday, February 26, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral mass: Tuesday, February 27, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe.

Interment: Mt. St. Mary’s Cemetery in Flushing, Queens, NY.

In honor of Barbara’s life, please make memorial contributions St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org). Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, NY.