Arthur A. Hebner Sr., 74

Arthur A. Hebner Sr., passed away on October 3, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 74 years old. Son of the late Arthur and Alberta (Cox) Hebner, he was born on July 11, 1949, in Suffern, NY.

Arthur was a foreman for Black Millwork Co., in Allendale, NJ. He was also very proud to have gone back to school to receive his high school equivalency diploma in 1990.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Arthur A. Hebner Jr. and his wife Tonia of Pine Bush, NY, and Jenn Jones of Monroe, NY; son-in-law John Jones of Middletown, NY; siblings George “Tad” Hebner, Harold “Jim” Hebner, Nancy Reed, Linda Braghirol, Cathy Fine, Frances Hebner, and Barbara Steinhauer; seven grandchildren — Chris, Jaysen, Robbie, Nicole, Rheanna, Madisyn, and Jenny; two great-grandchildren — Alex and Aurora; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Arthur was also predeceased by his wife Jenny Hebner, and sisters Doreen Cohn and Charlotte Hebner.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A chapel service will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Valleau Cemetery in Ridgewood, NJ.

In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association alz.org.