Andre G. Varin Jr., 76

Andre G. Varin Jr., formerly of Monroe, NY, passed away on December 14, 2023, at Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, SC. He was 76 years old. Son of the late Marian Cizmar and Andre G. Varin, Sr., he was born on August 4, 1947, in New York, NY.

Andre proudly protected his country in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1968. After his honorable discharge, he became a corrections officer for Ossining Correctional Facility in Ossining, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Regina Mignano and her husband Christopher, of Franklin Square, NY, Donna Varin of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl, and Marcella Smutko and her husband Matthew, of Elmont, NY; sibling Felicie Truscio of Rio Rancho, NM; half-brother Paul Stein of Brooklyn, NY; beloved grandchildren Michael, Paul, Erica, and Adriana; his step-grandchildren Brittany and Jason Kimmel; and by his niece and nephew Robert and Christine. In addition to his parents, Andre was also predeceased by his loving wife Marie S. Varin. Lastly, Andre leaves behind a circle of family friends, supportive neighbors, and his correction officer colleagues, who will remember him fondly.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY. Interment will follow at St. Columba Cemetery in Chester, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, 4 Automation Lane, Suite 201 Albany, NY 12205.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185 ssqfuneralhome.com.