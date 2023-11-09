Allen L. Peck, 80

Allen L. Peck passed away on November 7, 2023, in Delray Beach, Florida. He was 80 years old. Son of the late Arthur and Katie (Levy) Peck, he was born on June 2, 1943, in Bronx, NY.

Allen grew up spending his summers in Monroe and then moved permanently to the town that held his heart in 1970. His willingness to help people was ingrained in how he lived his life.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: David E. Peck and his wife, Ruth of Pound Ridge, NY; and Dina E. Peck and her husband Brian Landau, of New York, NY. and his grandchildren, Simon, Naomi, Rylee, Jolie, and Ellie. He is also survived by his companion, Harriet Bauer. In addition to his parents, Allen was also predeceased by his loving wife Elaine Peck.

Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the Chapel of Abraham & Sarah in Cedar Park Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652.

Interment will follow in the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Jewish Federations of North America: jewishfederations.org .

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.