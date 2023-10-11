Alanson M. Short, 64

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Alanson M. Short on October 6, 2023. He was 64 years old. Son of the late Alanson and Marie (Manca) Short, he was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on April 27, 1959.

Alanson was the co-owner of Star Wines & Liquors in Monroe, NY, and was a member of the University of Kentucky Alumni Association.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife Suzanne Short of Harriman, NY; son Mel Short of Tampa, Florida; sister Mary Hartsek of Lexington, Kentucky; and nieces Julia and Katherine Hartsek. In addition to his parents, Alanson was also predeceased by his brother, Ronald Short.

Public visitation for Alanson will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. In-person funeral services will be private and by invitation only. A YouTube Live link for streaming the funeral at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2023, will be available if you wish to participate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org, or the New York Columbian Presbyterian Babies Heart Fund, 850 Third Avenue, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10022, MEMO: Babies Heart Fund.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com.