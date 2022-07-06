x
Thousands flock to Monroe fireworks

Monroe. Fourth of July fireworks in Monroe attracted about 7,000 attendees. Music, vendors and sky drama entertained the crowd

06 Jul 2022
Residents of the Monroe area celebrated Independence Day with lots of noise and light last Friday during the town’s annual fireworks show held at Millpond. Around 5 p.m., thousands of people arrived to secure their seats and browse the handful of vendors selling food and other goods. At 6:30 p.m., the three winners from the recent Monroe’s Got Talent event performed live for the crowd, followed by the local band, Mighty Spectrum. The event reached its climax after 9 p.m. when the community gazed and cheered at the array of fireworks that radiated into the night sky.