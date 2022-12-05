Sports trivia competition coming up

Temple Sinai “Virtual Ultimate Sports Trivia Nite #2,” open to the entire community, will present 40 trivia questions and answers related to baseball, football, basketball and hockey on Saturday, December 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Four periods during the event will represent each sport. Participants will have five seconds to respond to a question via the Chat Box or verbally. The first correct response gets the points. The participant with the most points after each period wins the prize for that period. Prizes will include sports memorabilia and Amazon gift cards.

Bonus questions will also be presented. They will be more challenging sports questions. Answers to each question will be presented as an educational blurb about the person, team or situation in the question.

The event is intended to be fun, challenging and educational. experience for all!