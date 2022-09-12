Kids’ programs in past of new Orange County health commissioner

Dr. Alicia Pointer, DO, MPH, FAAP has been named the County’s next Commissioner of Health, Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus announced on Monday. Her appointment was approved by the New York State Department of Health and is pending Legislative approval.

“Dr. Pointer is the right choice at the right time to lead the County’s Health Department,” Neuhaus said.

Dr. Pointer previously served as the Chief of Pediatrics at Cornerstone Family Healthcare in Newburgh from 2016-2022. While at Cornerstone, Dr. Pointer created a pediatric medical home for all children in foster care residing in Orange County, working closely with the County’s Department of Social Services. The program provided initial medical assessments and coordinated care with healthcare providers, mental health care and the Department of Social Services, so that children received the proper health services and care. She is also involved with the Orange County Parenting Coalition.

Prior to arriving at Cornerstone, Dr. Pointer practiced at the Middletown Community Health Center and the Caring Health Center in Springfield, MA. While at Caring Health Center, Dr. Pointer started the “Fit Kids” Weight Clinic, the practice’s first pediatric multidisciplinary clinic. Dr. Pointer received her doctorate in medicine in addition to a master’s degree in public health from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2010. She completed her residency at Tufts University School of Medicine/Baystate Medical Center in 2013.

“Now more than ever, we understand the importance of public health and I look forward to bringing my experience in patient care to ensure that Orange County’s residents are as healthy as possible,” Dr. Pointer said. “I look forward to working with our local hospital and healthcare providers, as well as the dedicated team in the County’s Health Department. I am excited about this opportunity, and I thank County Executive Neuhaus for appointing me to this important role.”