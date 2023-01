Joseph and Sara Capezza, of Chester, NY, delivered the first baby of 2023 born at St. Anthony Community Hospital. Baby girl Kinsley was born at 10:12 a.m. on January 1 and weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces. She was 20.25 inches long.

About St. Anthony Community Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth):

For 80 years, St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick, NY, has served residents of Orange County, NY, and New Jersey’s Sussex and Passaic counties. The 60-bed hospital is a primary resource for emergency, medical, surgical, obstetrical/gynecological, and acute-care services. The surgery program includes joint-replacement, vascular, gynecological, urological, pulmonary, ophthalmic, plastic surgery, hand, foot, same-day and general surgery. The expanding Radiology Department now offers three-dimensional mammography. Mount Alverno Center, a state-approved adult home with an assisted-living program serving 85 residents, and Schervier Pavilion, a 120-bed skilled-nursing facility dedicated to the highest standard of healthcare excellence, also are on the campus. Visit StAnthonyCommunityHosp.org and follow at Facebook.com/StAnthonyCommunityHosp, Twitter.com/BSCHS and Instagram.com/WMCHealth.