History Channel’s American Pickers want to see your antique oddities

The American Pickers plan to film episodes of the History Channel television series throughout New York in August 2022. The documentary series follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are intrigued by sizeable, unique collections and exploring the stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

The American Pickers producers say they continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC. Nevertheless, the American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and want to explore hidden treasure.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184 facebook: @GotAPickAMERICAN