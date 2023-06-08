Greenwood Lake Air Show opens Friday

The Greenwood Lake Air Show, now in its 14th year, will bring “some of the world’s best aerial acrobatic performers and thousands of attendees to West Milford,” chairman Tim Wagner said Thursday, June 8.

In addition to pilots in a variety of vintage and new aircraft performing daredevil skills and precision aerobatics in daylight, the event features the only night air show in the Northeast, with aerial pyrotechnics, lights and musical entertainment.

Among the world-class performers is Kent Pietsch, who will be making his debut performance at the show. He flies a 1940s vintage 800-pound interstate Cadet and is sponsored by Jelly Belly candies.

“It’s exciting to flying at the Greenwood Lake Air Show,” said Pietsch, who hails from Minot, N.D. “I’m very impressed by what I’ve seen so far in West Milford and at the airfield.

“We’re going to show what our aircraft can do and what we can do in the air. It’ll be exciting, entertaining and fun for all.”

Wagner said the challenge is to make each year better than the last.

“Along with Kent Pietsch, we have other top performers in the country as well as a variety of vendors with us this weekend for what promises to be our best air show yet. Come on by and enjoy the show!”

There are three shows June 9-11. Headlining is the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, one of the most sought-after civilian acts in the industry.

Another returning act is Nathan Hammond’s “Ghost Writer;” he will illuminate the night sky with more than 200 pounds of pyrotechnics and 4,000 brilliant LED lights in a graceful ballet among the stars.

There are many more performers, including Jerry McCart with his “Homewrecker” 375-mph Triple Engine Jet Powdered Semi Truck; Tom Larkin, flying his Sub Sonex Jet; and Rob Holland, one of the premier air show performers and freestyle aerobatic competition pilots in the world.

Attendees may visit the Army Air Forces Historical Association exhibit for an interactive, living history lesson on the aircraft and the valiant fliers who took them to war.

When and where

• On Friday, June 9, the gates open at 5 p.m. The show is from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

• On Saturday, June 10, the gates open at 2 p.m. The show is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

• On Sunday, June 11, the gates open at 11 a.m. The show is from 2 to 5 p.m.

The shows are at the Greenwood Lake Airport, 126 Airport Road, West Milford.

After each performance, the show pilots will talk and take photos with guests.

General admission tickets to one of the three shows cost $35 for adults, $25 for senior citizens (age 65+) and veterans, $10 for children (ages 4-12) and free for children younger than 4.

Off-site parking starts at $15 a car and on-site parking starts at $35 a car for standard vehicles.

Guests must bring their own chairs and blankets; no tents or umbrellas permitted. Outside food and drinks also are not permitted.

Vendors will be selling food and drinks as well as collectibles, toys and other items.