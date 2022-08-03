x
Dorey Houle and family celebrate her son’s fourth “army birth date” with a banner

Monroe. A banner was raised for Monroe Town Councilwoman Dorey Houle’s son, Harrison, to celebrate the fourth anniversary of his swearing into the army, which, said his mother, was a “perfect fit for him.”

New York City /
| 03 Aug 2022 | 06:39
    Pictured is the Houle family. Back row: Mother and Town Councilwoman Dorey Houle, Jake and Olivia. Front row: Logan, Olivia and Sgt. Harrison Houle. Not pictured is Dorie Houle’s husband Anthony Houle.
Town of Monroe Councilwoman Dorey Houle and her family recently celebrated the raising of a military banner in the Village of Monroe honoring Houle’s son Army Sergeant Harrison Houle. The occasion was his “army birthdate,” the fourth anniversary of his swearing into the army.

“The Army has been a perfect fit for him,” said Dorey Houle. “In high school he struggled to get A’s, but in the army he graduated at the top of his class. He struggled with math in school, but in the army, math had immediate real world applications, and he had the ability to do work of significance and be part of something bigger than himself. It gives him confidence and a sense of accomplishment.”

Harrison is a gunner on High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HiMARS) and currently serving in Fort Bragg, North Carolina in the 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Airborne Corps Field Artillery Brigade. HiMARS rockets have a capacity to travel two miles and are used to back up infantry to minimize losses, said Dorey.

Harrison has two more years on his contract, and then he will decide whether to stay in the army and, if staying, whether to be on active duty, in reserves or some other option. She noted that her husband, Anthony Houle, was not at the banner raising because, as a New York City police officer, he was unable to leave work for the occasion.

The Village of Monroe’ Military Banner Program began in 2019. Now 47 banners honor 49 veterans and active duty members of the United States Armed Forces. Two banners honor two veterans. Seven of the banners honor members of the community who are currently serving in the military. Several veterans served in World War II, including Frank Kunak, who served from 1939 to 1944. The current banners represent the United States Army (28 banners), Navy (9), Marine Corps (8), and Air Force (4).
