Door to door pest control sales may be pests

Monroe officials have received several reports from residents about recent door-to-door solicitation from a pest control company. However, the Town has not issued any Peddler’s Permits for this solicitation, as required by Town code, says Town Supervisor Tony Cardone. Those who have been issued a Peddler’s Permit by the Town should always be able to present this permit when asked. Exercise caution and do not invite strangers into your home, says Cardone.

All suspicious activity should be reported to State Police, (Town residents), Monroe Police Department (Village of Monroe residents) or Harriman Police Department (Village of Harriman residents).

Town of Monroe residents may also add their home to the “No Knock/No Solicitation Registry” by completing the registration form and submitting it to the Town Clerk’s office. If you are a resident of the Village of Monroe or Village of Harriman, contact your respective municipality for more information.