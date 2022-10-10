Climate Resilience Plan final public meeting to be hosted by Orange County Planning Dept.

The Orange County Planning Department (OCPD) has developed a Climate Resilience Plan to identify aspects of the community at risk and vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and prioritize projects to address this risk and vulnerability. OCPD, together with consultant WSP, reviewed existing local, regional, and national plans and documents, coordinated sector-based working groups to align institutional knowledge, conducted research on climate projections and best practices and gathered public input to identify climate change risks and vulnerabilities and inform the selection of prioritized resilience-based projects with funding and implementation strategies.

The Plan is county-wide and considers impact and damages to many sectors including housing, economics, transportation, utilities, government services, agriculture, social infrastructure, and natural and cultural resources. At the virtual meeting, participants can discuss, ask questions, and get a first glimpse of Orange County’s Climate Resilience Plan on Thursday, October 27, from 6-7:30 p.m.