Celebrate the season

New York

Recurring Events

Warwick Home for the Holidays: Annual seasonal celebration with carolers, local holiday shopping finds and free horse and buggy rides around the village of Warwick at Railroad Avenje on Sundays. Santa will visit the Railroad Green on Dec. 15 from 12 to 3 p.m. Local stores offer quality merchandise, special sales and friendly personalized service often including gift-wrapping. For more information, call (845) 988-5080 or email warwickmerchantsguild@gmail.com.

Christmas on the Farm: Experience a walk-through light show as the decorated farm market and orchards on Jessup Road in Warwick are transformed into a winter wonderland. Warm up by the fire pit, enjoy hot chocolate and s’mores, take pictures with Santa, and listen to the singing reindeer. Admission is $14/adult, $12/child 12 and under. Visit appleridgeorchards.com/christmasonthefarm for available dates. Open 5 to 9 p.m.

Holidays on the Farm: Shop fresh Christmas trees, wreaths, garland and holiday décor at Penning’s in Warwick. Holiday festivities include Gingerbread house workshops, live music, local vendors, and visit with Santa. Visit (www.penningsfarmmarket.com) for more information on hours and more event details.

Friday, Dec. 13

Milk & Cookies with Santa: Spend an evening with Santa Claus where children can share their holiday wishes, enjoy milk and cookies, listen to a festive story, make a craft, and mail a letter to Santa. Cost is $20 per child (under 2 years free); tickets must be purchased in advance at (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfL7t4QDL4rcq68TDV6l803OxEd7B4PhxQ8dkP5h7RHwWnhBw/viewform) Limited seats available. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Goshen Intermediate School Cafeteria, 13 McNally St., Goshen.

Warwick Valley Chorale Concert: Listen to your beloved seasonal favorites in this annual holiday concert at 7 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 58 North St., Middletown.

Family Christmas Carol Party: Get into the holiday spirit with classic Christmas carols, performances and more from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Trails End Taphouse, 1195 RT-17A, Greenwood Lake (845) 595-1579.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Sugar Loaf Holiday Celebration: The Sugar Loaf Holiday Celebration will include horse-drawn wagon rides with Santa from 12:30 to 3:15 p.m. Then, from 2 to 2:30 p.m., enjoy the Warwick Valley High School Orchestra performing at the Sugar Loaf Methodist Church Sanctuary. At 4:30 p.m., a tree lighting ceremony will be held at the church. Plus, all day activities include hot cocoa, cider, and cookies at the church; appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Claus; strolling carolers; games at Merrily; and a variety of shops to browse. For more information, visit: sugarloafnewyork.com/events.

Holiday Raffle & Bake Sale: Between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., visit Monroe Free Library for its holiday boutique featuring holiday crafts and live music. Purchase baked goods and raffle tickets to be drawn at 3 p.m. Tickets are three for $5 or seven for $10. Call (845) 783-4411 for more information.

Warwick Hope Chest: The holiday sale continues with fancy event dresses for $5 and $10, shoes for $5 and dollar racks restocked. Give back this season by donating your clothing, boots, shoes and accessories during operating hours on Tuesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Thursdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Warwick Hope Chest, 90 North Main St., Florida (845) 988-7272.

Pancake Breakfast with Santa: All you can eat breakfast costs $10/adult, $8/senior or child over 3, from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Photos with Santa between 10 and 11 a.m. hosted by the New Windsor Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary at 275 Walsh Ave., New Windsor.

“The Nutcracker:” M’Lanie Hunter Dance presents the classic holiday performance at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Road, Chester. Visit Dance678.com for tickets.

Wreaths Across America: Volunteers will place holiday wreaths on the graves of veterans at Noon at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road. Goshen. For more information about Wreaths Across America, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Winter Holidays on the Cello: Listen to Alex Prizgintas play seasonal, Christmas and Hanukah selections on the cello at 1 p.m. at Monroe Free Library. (845) 783-4411.

Annual Cookie Sale: Cookies sold by the dozen from 1 to 3 p.m. with containers available to fill. Enjoy refreshments and holiday items for sale. Contact Brenda for more information at (845) 856-1437. New Milford-Edenville United Methodist Church, 5 Jockey Hollow Road, Warwick.

YMCA Santa Day: Get into the holiday spirit and spend an afternoon filled with Christmas games, holiday crafts, pictures with Santa and a bake sale from 1:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy for the toy drive. South Orange Family YMCA, 45 Gilbert St. Ext., Monroe.

Village of Monroe Winterfest: Enjoy carolers, hot chocolate and cookies, Mr. and Mrs. Claus with candy canes, hayrides, tree lighting, Hanukkah menorah and the Grinch from 3 to 6 p.m. between the ponds on Lake Street, Monroe.

Jingle and Mingle Christmas Party: Celebrate the season with DJ Dukes at 8 p.m. at New Street Lounge, 14 New St., Goshen.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Breakfast with Santa: Bring an unwrapped gift for the Toys 4 Tots collection, purchase tickets for the 50/50 raffle and enjoy breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to noon at the Trout Brook Firehouse, 712 Lakes Road, Monroe. Breakfast is $10/adult and $8/senior and child older than 5.

Ugly Sweater DJ Brunch: Wear your ugliest sweater and listen to holiday tunes during brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Scalia & Co. Craft Kitchen + Bar, 785 State Route 17M, Suite 2, Monroe.

Warwick Valley Chorale Concert: Listen to your beloved seasonal favorites in this annual holiday concert at 3 p.m. at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

Whoville Returns to the Port: Meet the Grinch, the Mayor of Whoville, and the residents of Whoville, enjoy games, crafts and more from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Promenade, downtown Port Jervis (1 Jersey Ave). Free admission and parking.

Saturday Dec. 21

Santa Claus in Port Jervis: Visit Santa from 11 a.m. to Noon for photos, a reading of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas and cookie decorating with the Foundry elves. Tickets are $10 per child. Foundry42, 42 Front St., Port Jervis, NY (845) 858-4942.

Santa Claus in Chester: Santa will be visiting the streets of Chester accompanied by the Walton Engine and Hose Co. to celebrate the holiday season. Visit (https://chester-ny.gov/ova_doc/walton-hose-engine-breakfast-with-santa-and-santa-visit/) for the specific times and locations of where to find Mr. Claus throughout Chester from noon to 3:30 p.m.

Holiday Murder Mystery: Blue Arrow Farm’s murder mystery invites participants to finally uncover who killed Jacob Marley in the story of Ebenezer Scrooge. Each ticket includes a three-course buffet dinner for $60. Water and coffee included, bar drinks available for purchase. Purchase tickets at (https://bluearrowfarmllc.ticketspice.com/holiday-murder-mystery-dinner) 6 to 9 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island (845) 533-3351.

Winter Solstice Yule Ritual: Celebrate the rebirth of the sun and the return of light on the longest night of the year with easy to follow, beginner-friendly activities from 7 to 9 p.m. including a ritual, tree blessing, yule log ceremony, potluck, and more. Tickets are $30 each at mylightclub.com. LightClub Curiosity Shoppe, 40 Main St., Warwick NY (845) 544-2189.

Adult Ugly Sweater Party: All adults, ages 21 and over, are invited to Trails End Taphouse for an ugly sweater contest featuring naughty Santa from 7 to 10 p.m. 1195 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake (845) 595-1579.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Breakfast with Santa: The Walton Engine and Hose Co. invite residents for breakfast with Santa from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage and breakfast beverages at a cost of $12/adult, $7/senior and child ages 5-12. Purchase tickets to the 50/50 raffle at the door. 81 Main St., Chester.

Brunch with Santa: Meet, greet and take photos with Santa, make holiday crafts and enjoy brunch with seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for $50/adult and $30/child. Call (845) 294-1880 to book your reservations. Limoncello at the Orange Inn, 159 Main St., Goshen.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Singalong: Visit Lewis Park at the Old School Baptist Meeting House in the Village of Warwick for holiday cheer from 5 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Menorah Lighting: Light the first candle of the Menorah on the first night of Hanukah at 5 p.m. in Lewis Park, 74–80 Main St., Warwick.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Tuxedo Chanukah Celebration: All are welcome to Tuxedo’s outdoor Menorah lighting at 5:30 p.m., followed by indoor music, latkes, donuts and crafts at the Tuxedo Train Station, 240 Route 17, Tuxedo. Visit (chabadorange.com/TuxedoLight) for more information or call (845) 782-2770.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Dinner: Ring in the new year with an early seating, three-course meal for $175/person or a late seating, seven-course meal for $350/person. Limited seating; by reservation only. Call (845) 469-1900 to reserve a table. View the menus online at (www.glenmeremansion.com). Glenmere Mansion Hotel Restaurant and Spa, 634 Pine Hill Road, Chester.

New Jersey

Recurring Events:

Fill the Truck Food Drive: Help fill the firetruck with nonperishable food items, bath and body products, socks and more for Sussex and Warren County food pantries. Drop off donations through Dec. 16 at your local First Hope Bank branch or Andover Township Fire Department, 625 Limecrest Road.

Coat Drive: Help local families stay warm this winter by donating new or gently used coats at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, during operating hours Thursdays through Sundays.

Skylands Stadium Light Show & Christmas Village: Drive through a spectacular one-mile light show featuring delightful displays and more than 2 million lights, followed by a cozy mix of holiday shopping, food and beverages, and seasonal activities. Regular tickets are $29 a car; VIP tickets for $79 a car includes skip-the-line access, flexible timing and two novelty toys. Open through Dec. 30. Call (973) 383-7644 for information. Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta.

Holiday Ornament Crafting: The West Milford Museum is will offer a craft table for children and adults to create old-fashioned holiday ornaments like decorated pine cones, gingerbread people, and Victorian cornucopias filled with treats. Holiday craft events will be at the museum on Saturdays, December 14 & 21 between 1 and 4 p.m. The museum will provide materials, instructions, and volunteers to assist. 1477 Union Valley Road, West Milford (973) 728-1823.

Friday, Dec. 13

A Very Merry ‘Spookmas’: Holiday night market with music, shopping and Friday the 13th flash tattoos from 5 to 10 p.m. at Belcher Run Plaza, 1590 Union Valley Road, West Milford.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Breakfast with Santa: 9 a.m. at Upper Greenwood Lake Clubhouse, 435 N. Lakeshore Rd., Hewitt. $18 for adults, $16 for children age 2 and older, and $1 for children age 2 and younger.

Cookie Bake Sale: Variety of homemade cookies, including gluten-free; breads; and nuts. Gloves provided and must be worn. 10 a.m. to noon at St. Thomas of Aquin Church, 53 Kennedy Ave., Ogdensburg. 973-827-0360. Snow date: Saturday, Dec. 21.

Ninth Annual Toy Drive and Photos with Santa: Bring a new in-box toy or gift card. No pets. 10 a.m. to noon at Highlands Family Success Center, 1801 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt. Call 973-506-6575 to register.

Christmas Fair: Shop the Sussex County Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market and get photos with special guest Alpaca Santa. The 4-H clubs will be selling handmade crafts and items 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

Winter Wonderland Holiday Bazaar and Adoption Event: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta. Sponsored by Eleventh Hour Rescue.

Wreaths Across America: Ceremonies will be held at noon followed by the placement of wreaths at the following locations: Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 N. Church Road, Sparta; Old Newton Burial Ground, 79 Main St., Newton; and at 11:45 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1480 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Sponsor a wreath for $17 online at (wreathsacrossamerica.org/Shop/Product/597?tid=E10BB44E-6C83-422F-B8AC-BB7C0AAD5B23&pageIds=150500,150499)

“The Nutcracker”: Ballet performance presented by the Centre for Dance Artistry at 1 p.m. at Newton High School. Tickets are $22. Purchase them online at (thecentrefordanceartistry.com/cda-store/)

Operation Toy Train: Santa arrives on train at 2:40 p.m. at Newfoundland Station, 1667 Green Pond Road. Bring a new unwrapped toy.

Christmas Festival: Tree lighting, Nativity scene, photos with Christmas characters, snowball fights, make your own gingerbread house, crafts and refreshments. 3 p.m. at Sparta Evangelical Free Church, 385 Houses Corner Road, Sparta.

Operation Toy Train: Free children’s games, crafts, model train display, robotics demonstration, visit by Smokey the Bear and Touch-a-Truck display. 1 to 6 p.m. at Sparta Train Station, 30 Station Road. Santa arrives on train at 3:55 p.m. Bring a new unwrapped toy. Ice cream and baked goods available for purchase.

Operation Toy Train: Train arrives at 4:50 p.m. (please arrive at 4 p.m.) at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 50 Vernon Crossing Road, Vernon. Bring a new unwrapped train. Santa will be there.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Yuletide Stroll: Join the festivities at 11 a.m. on Main Street in Stillwater.

Weis Winter Wonderland: Support the sustainability fundraiser featuring a second-hand gift market, nature crafts, campfire and hot cocoa from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at 150 Snake Den Road, Ringwood. No registration required. For information, call 973-835-2160.

Franklin Band’s Holiday Concert: Music begins at 2 p.m. in the Franklin Borough School auditorium, 50 Washington Ave. Free admission; donations appreciated.

Joint Advent Lessons and Carols Service: Choir singers from St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Sparta and Church of the Messiah in Chester will sing a wide range of Advent hymns, and readers will present lessons of the Advent season at 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s, 85 Conestoga Trail, Sparta.

Christmas by the Fire: Festive night of singing Christmas carols outside at 5 p.m. at the Plant Church, 1693 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Free admission. Dress warmly.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Countdown to Christmas: Shop and support more than 50 local businesses from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and purchase 50/50 raffle tickets and food at St. Jude R.C. Church of Hopatcong, 40 Maxim Drive, Hopatcong.

Santa at Greendell Station: See Santa from 10 a.m. to noon at 12 Wolfs Corner Road, Greendell. Organized by the Lackawanna Cutoff Historical Committee, which is working to restore a historic train station and establish it as the Greendell Station Museum.

Holiday Train Display: Sussex County Railroad Club will exhibit model trains with winter/holiday themes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dorothy Henry library branch, 66 Route 94, Vernon. All ages welcome; no registration required.

Christmas Market: Shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank St. Soup, coffee, hot chocolate and tea available for purchase.

Holiday Mandolin Concert: Bard of the Hills will perform the songs of the season while you enjoy cookies, coffee, and hot cocoa from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Franklin Library, 103 Main St., Franklin. No registration required.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols: Celebrate at 7 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 62 Main St., Newton. Free admission; free will offering request.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Santa Claus is Coming to Town: Santa will tour with the Ogdensburg Fire Department. Time to be announced.

Pennsylvania

Recurring Events

Hawley Winterfest: Kick off the holiday season with festive activities in downtown Hawley, Pa., from Friday, Dec. 13 to Sunday, Dec. 15, including live theater and music, holiday shopping, craft vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides, a live nativity, and more, all set against a backdrop of twinkling lights

Merry Market: The Crossings Premium Outlets will hold a holiday craft and vendor pop up featuring small businesses and crafters from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 29 at 1051 Premium Outlets Drive, Tannersville.

Grey Towers Holiday Tours: Walk through the Grey Towers National Historic Site through Dec. 30 and take a guided, ticketed tour of all three floors of the mansion decorated for the season. For inquiries or additional tour and event information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/greytowers. Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Grey Towers National Historic Site, 151 Grey Towers Drive, Milford.

Friday, Dec. 13

The Pike County Developmental Center Open House: Visit the craft store open house from noon to 2 p.m. featuring hand-crafted gifts for all occasions and complimentary coffee, tea and desserts. Proceeds benefit adults with disabilities. For more information, contact pcdc14@gmail.com or call (570) 296-6319. The Pike County Developmental Center, 107 West Ann St., Milford.

Holiday Margarita Class: Learn how to craft delicious, refreshing margaritas for the holiday with expert techniques while enjoying some treats for $30/person from 6 to 8 p.m. at La Posada & Felix Cantina, 210 2nd St., Milford.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Breakfast with Santa: Matamoras Fire Department Station 32 invites residents for breakfast with Santa, photo opportunities and crafts to celebrate the holiday season at 8 a.m., 506 Ave. Q, Matamoras.

Let it Snow Sign Workshop: Reserve your spot to paint a round, 16-inch sign. All materials are included in the $45 class fee at 1p.m. at Schrader Creations, 101 Old Owego Turnpike, Milford.

Annual Light Ride: Take an easy, three-and-a-half-mile pedal through Milford beginning at 5 p.m. at Action Bikes and Outdoor, 611 Broad St. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to prepare their festive bikes. Prizes will be awarded for the brightest and most festive bike.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Christmas Photo Santacular: Get your professional photo taken with Santa or the Grinch, enjoy cookies and milk, cupcakes, candy canes, hot chocolate, coffee, Christmas Trees, and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the suggested donation of $10. Keyfood Marketplace, 501 W Harford St, Milford (570) 296-7200.

The Sugarplums: Visit the Milford Theatre at 2 p.m. for a unique and captivating matinee performance featuring beloved holiday classics. Table Seating tickets include a cocktail server (credit card required) during the show, and The Milford Theater Bar will be open one hour before the show, serving drinks and concessions. 114 Catherine St., Milford.