This Saturday at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center: endless beer, hard cider, and good vibes

The Black Dirt Beer Bash is back for its annual event celebrating the region’s local craft beverage makers. Close out summer relaxing on Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center’s back lawn while sipping unlimited samples from Clemson Bros Brewery, Naked Flock, Doc’s Hard Cider, Apex Brewery, Destination Unknown Beer Co, and Foreign Objects Brewery. The Vibe will be playing classic rock, and your favorite sing-along jams from the ‘80s and ‘90s all day long. Tickets are available online at blackdirtbeerbash.com