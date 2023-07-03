Hitchcock’s “The 39 Steps” performed throughout July

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players 28th season continues with “The 39 Steps,” a parody adapted by Patrick Barlow from the 1915 novel by John Buchan and the 1935 film by Alfred Hitchcock.

Performances are scheduled for July 14, 20 and 21 at 7 p.m.; July 8, 15, and 22 at 7 p.m.; and July 9, 16, & 23 at 2 p.m. All performances are at The Playhouse at Museum Village, 1010 Route 17M, in Monroe.

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have “The 39 Steps” - a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre. This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance.

The original concept and production of a four-actor version of the story was by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon. Patrick Barlow rewrote this adaptation in 2005. In “The 39 Steps,” a man with a boring life meets a woman with a thick accent who says she’s a spy. When he takes her home, she is murdered. Soon, a mysterious organization called The 39 Steps is hot on the man’s trail in a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death-defying finale. A riotous blend of virtuoso performances and wildly inventive stagecraft, “The 39 Steps” amounts to an unforgettable evening of pure pleasure!

The cast includes Steve Capps, Jaime Fallon, Terri Weiss, and Gerry Weiss. It is directed by David Mossey.

Admission is $26 and includes dessert (of apple pie, ice cream, iced tea, coffee, and cheese) at intermission. Tickets can be purchased from www.AtThePlayhouse.org.

For more information, call the Box Office at 845-294-9465.

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players, Inc. is an incorporated, non-profit organization that has been performing in the mid-Hudson since 1978.