Art jurors wanted for Scholastic Arts Awards

Jurors are needed for the Scholastic Arts Awards competition. This will be a virtual adjudication via Zoom. It starts each day at 9:00 a.m. and will end no later than 3:00 p.m. Each juror receives $75 per full day.

Dates needed are:

January 6, 2023 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

January 9, 2023 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

January 10, 2023 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

January 10, 2023 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 pm - American Visions Winner Selection (Best in Show)

Arts Awards Categories:

Architecture, Ceramic & Glass, Design, Fashion, Jewelry, Printmaking, Sculpture, Film & Animation,

Mixed Media

Digital Art

Drawing & Illustration

Painting

Photography

If you are interested in adjudicating the Scholastic Arts Awards Competition, fill out the form - Scholastic Arts Awards Adjudication Juror Form

Once you have filled out the form, Susan Zieres Teeple will be in contact with you between Dec 27th and 30th to confirm the time and media you will be adjudicating. If you have any questions about Scholastic and adjudication, contact Susan Zieres Teeple susan.zieres@scboces.org.

Here are a few details about the Scholastic Arts program:

The Scholastic Arts Awards is a visual arts competition open to students in grades 7-12. The program is designed to identify students with exceptional artistic talent and to display their work in the exhibition at SUNY New Paltz. Scholastic is a national program and regional student winners receive the opportunity for recognition, publication, and scholarships. High school seniors who submit portfolios are considered for more than $1.5 million in tuition scholarships at colleges across the nation.