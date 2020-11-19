Need help around the house? Locals trust Muffetta’s top-rated staff

From housekeeping services to nannies, personal assistants, party helpers and more – local homeowners turn to Muffetta’s top-tier staff for the help they need.

“I have used several cleaning services in the past and none were satisfactory,” said recent customer Desiree Edwards. “However, Muffetta’s has by far exceeded my expectations. The cleaning service, customer service, and courtesy of the staff is excellent! My cleaning lady, Jackie, is a gem and does amazing work.”

The staffing agency is rated five stars on Google – with over 135 reviews praising everything from the customer service to the high-quality work done by Muffetta’s team members.

“The staff were very nice, very professional, and very hard workers. The office manager Peta listened carefully to the work I required and kept in communication with me during the entire process,” said recent customer Rich Feldman. “I would hire them again in an instant.”

Whether you need a deep cleaning of your home to get ready for a big move, a nanny to help with online learning and getting work done around the house, someone to help with cleaning and laundry on a regular schedule, or a trusted individual to care for an elderly loved one – Muffetta’s has a professional on hand to meet your individual needs.

