Why the Millpond Lakes need to be dredged

| 27 Mar 2022 | 09:00
To the editor

Doctor, thank you for letting me be seen. For some strange reason, I am turning green. Today, I was by the lake, stepping into the water by mistake. During all that time, I was feeling fine, but when I stepped on the brake, my foot began to ache. My skin began to itch. My face swelled almost into a fish. I am no longer able to recognize myself, and I fear for my health. Please, tell me what is happening to me because everywhere I look, green is all I see. It’s not easy like they say. If only they had taken that blue-green algae away.

Melissa Mendelson

Monroe