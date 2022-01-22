West Milford Council selling town safety and value for $200,000

There is no good reason for West Milford to allow Tennessee Gas to put a new compressor in West Milford, risking irreparable harm to people, air and water supply. What hold does Tenn. have on our politicians? I make no accusations. I only have questions. Is there a “Tennessee mafia”? Or is someone getting rich off the project? Apparently at least one councilman thinks $200,000 cash is worth selling off the town’s water, air, safety and people. One accident , if you want to talk dollars, would put a screeching halt to our budding tourism. Our real estate values would also plummet.There is no good reason.

Pat Eagles

West Milford