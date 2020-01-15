Town of Monroe expands its Constant Contact communications

Dear Town of Monroe residents and community members:
We are excited to announce that in addition to our regular Constant Contact communications, throughout 2020, the Town of Monroe will be sharing monthly updates pertaining to town offices, important town and community happenings as well as answers to frequently asked questions so that we may best serve our residents and community members.
Our January update can be viewed at https://conta.cc/2NngQII.
Residents and community members are encouraged to sign up for the Town’s Constant Contact by visiting www.monroeny.org and clicking on the Constant Contact sign-up on the bottom right portion of the home page.
Please help us spread the word by asking your friends and neighbors to sign up as well.
We are grateful for your ongoing support. Thank you for being a part of our wonderful town.
Cordially,
Tony Cardone
Supervisor, Town of Monroe