Town of Monroe expands its Constant Contact communications

Dear Town of Monroe residents and community members: We are excited to announce that in addition to our regular Constant Contact communications, throughout 2020, the Town of Monroe will be sharing monthly updates pertaining to town offices, important town and community happenings as well as answers to frequently asked questions so that we may best serve our residents and community members. Our January update can be viewed at https://conta.cc/2NngQII. Residents and community members are encouraged to sign up for the Town’s Constant Contact by visiting www.monroeny.org and clicking on the Constant Contact sign-up on the bottom right portion of the home page. Please help us spread the word by asking your friends and neighbors to sign up as well. We are grateful for your ongoing support. Thank you for being a part of our wonderful town. Cordially, Tony Cardone Supervisor, Town of Monroe

Spotlight on grant funding

Here's a sample of the type of information you will find on the monthly update to the Town of Monroe's Constant Contact communications:

The Town of Monroe is pleased to announce the award of the following grant funding:

• $897,750 through the NYS Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) grant for Water District 12 Well House Improvements.

• $250,000 through the State and Municipal Facilities Capital Program (SAM) for the renovation of Town Hall

• $400,000 through the New York State Capital Assistance Program for Transportation, Infrastructure and Economic Development, administered through the NYS DOT for Permanent Road Improvements, Lake Region Blvd. and School Road

• $175,000 through the State and Municipal Facilities Capital Program (SAM) for Road Repaving (Rye Hill Road from Jean Drive to Cedar Cliff) and Excavator Purchase

• $250,000 through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Automation of Senior Center Doors/ADA Compliancy, HVAC Replacement