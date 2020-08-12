Town has been presented with many obstacles

2020 has certainly proved to be a challenging year thus far for our state, country, and particularly our community. With the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias that recently impacted our area, municipal departments throughout our town and county were presented with many obstacles to overcome in assisting all residents to the best of our ability. In addition, local electric, cable and phone providers were faced with multiple outage areas.

It is clear that restoration times were understandably a source of frustration for many of our residents. As we move past this latest challenge, it is our hope that lessons learned will serve as a catalyst for improvement going forward with our service providers. A special thank you to County Executive Steve Neuhaus and his team for their persistent efforts with O&R to restore power and for their consistent support of the Town of Monroe.

Thank you to all the line crews, technicians and employees at O&R who worked tirelessly to restore power to our area. Our gratitude is also extended to the Town Highway and Water Department for their outstanding efforts in the storm cleanup and water restoration. A special thank you to the Village of Monroe and Village of Harriman DPW as well for their dedication to our residents. There are countless others who stepped up to assist neighbors in need during the storm recovery and for that, we are grateful.

Communication, perspective and gratitude are three key elements that continue to carry us through times of crisis. With this in mind, please know we will continue to strive to build upon ways to best serve our residents. Please continue to reach out to my office with any questions or concerns.

On behalf of the Town Board, we extend our best wishes for your safety and well-being. Thanks so much for your ongoing support and patience.

Tony Cardone

Supervisor

Town of Monroe