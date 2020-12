It’s Christmas season and a time to share the blessings of the Lord.

We are in the situation when we especially look to our God for the coming of the Lord into the details of our lives - on every front.

May the new coming of Jesus fill our world, our society and our experience.

Lovingly in the Lord,

Sr. Carmel Therese Favazzo

Monroe

845-774-5322

www.pallottinesisters.org