Support for Andrew Ferraro

I am writing this letter to extend my support and endorsement of Andrew Ferraro’s candidacy for Village Trustee.

I have known Andy for several years, since I first moved to Monroe. He is fair-minded and will always have the best interests of the Village at heart. Additionally, he is a dedicated and loving grandfather who volunteers his time to help others. He is a reliable, kind neighbor and friend you can trust.

I can confidently say that Mr. Ferraro will perform his duties as Village Trustee with the utmost honesty and integrity.

Sincerely,

Carmen Medina