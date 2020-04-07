We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Monroe community for all of your generosity and well wishes.

We have been contacted by numerous people who have donated PPE (Personal Protective Equipment). This is greatly appreciated, especially in this time where there is a true need for these supplies.

On Saturday, a lovely woman pulled into our parking lot and donated snacks and Dunkin' Donuts gift cards! Such a moving gesture of kindness and compassion.

We ask that you continue to practice Social Distancing for your own safety as well as the safety of the community at large. Such a simple thing can save so many lives.

Stay well, stay safe and stay apart so that we may be together again soon.

Gratefully,

The officers and members of the Monroe Volunteer Ambulance Corps