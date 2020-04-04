Seven mayors and supervisors ask the governor to reconsider containment zone for the Town of Palm

Dear Governor Cuomo:

As local leaders in Orange County, ours is not an easy row to hoe. Not only are we dealing with people fighting an unseen enemy, some of these same people are unable to work and provide for their families as we practice and enforce your "New York State on Pause" program.

None of us would disagree that the program is warranted and necessary in order to flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Our police departments and code enforcement officers have been quite vigilant over these past weeks in trying to enforce the "new normal" which encompasses rules, codes and policy that came directly from your office on March 20, 2020.

It seems that some of our neighbors are not on the same page.

Time after time, we see photos in the newspaper and video clips on the evening news of certain members of our society congregating on the streets, in each other's homes and places of worship.

As the number of cases in the New Rochelle area increased, we were so pleased that you followed the advice of New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker and ordered a containment zone as necessity to stop the spread of the virus.

We have a similar hot spot here in Orange County in the Town of Palm Tree. Only covering approximately two square miles, Palm Tree leads Orange County with diagnosed cases of COVID-19.

Our towns and villages all surround Palm Tree and there is much commuting by its residents into neighboring municipalities.

We are aware that Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus had suggested making the Town ofPalm Tree a containment area.

We urge you to reconsider your opinion and action on this matter.

The only responsible step to keep all neighboring villages and towns safe is to issue a containment order.

We are acting responsibly as municipal leaders and we ask that all others do, too.

We must be a cohesive unit with the good of the people at the forefront of all of our decisions and actions.

In the words of Ronald Reagan: "We must reject the idea that every time a law's broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker. It is time to restore the American precept that each individual is accountable for his actions."

Best regards,

Supervisor Robert C. Jeroloman, Town of Blooming Grove

Mayor James A. Lofranco, Village of South Blooming Grove

Supervisor Anthony P. Cardone, Town of Monroe

Mayor Stephen H. Welle, Village of Harriman

Mayor Neil Dwyer, Village of Monroe

Supervisor Frank J. Palermo, Town of Woodbury

Mayor Timothy P. Egan, Village of Woodbury