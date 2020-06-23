Religious liberty: A ‘bogus term?’

In a recent interview, Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney said: “We know that Neil Gorsuch is a supporter of so-called religious liberty, which is a bogus term - it is actually some sort of pretext for discrimination hiding behind the guise of religion.”

After the recent Supreme Court ruling which prompted the above quote, and with Justice Gorsuch’s expectation of “future cases,” is the congressman then expecting clerical, liturgical or even doctrinal changes to his own Catholic faith, because, according to his interpretation religious beliefs, are relative and are subject to change at the whims of those in power?

If that is the case, then the judiciary will eventually become the sole arbiter of truth, inevitably leading to actual “religious discrimination.”

Tom Lapolla

Monroe