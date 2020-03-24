Monroe Supervisor Cardone: 'Together, we WILL get through this'

To our residents and friends:

As Town of Monroe Supervisor, I want to reach out to you to reinforce what our county and state leaders have stressed: wash your hands, sanitize, stay home, postpone gatherings, and be sure to protect seniors and those who are immuno-compromised. Be kind and courteous throughout these difficult times. Together, we will get through this.

We are blessed to have a resilient group of residents and community leaders who will and have assisted in working together to overcome current obstacles.

The Town Board and I are aware of the emotions the COVID-19 situation has evoked. Please know that we are working together to ensure the safety and well being of our residents. Without a doubt, enormous amounts of volunteers have created a positive motivating atmosphere. Please continue to spread kindness. We need it now more than ever.

You are urged to follow the guidelines for protecting yourself, your family and the community at large from the COVID-19 virus. We must continue to practice social distancing while enhancing our emotional ties to those around us. It is everyone’s social responsibility to be a good neighbor and comply with the above recommended guidelines in order to lessen the curve and get this virus under control.

Lastly, please remember our local businesses and continue to support them during these challenging times. They are the backbone of our community.

A special thank you to our medical professionals, hospital staff, EMS, Police Officers, Fire Departments and food service professionals who are on the frontline working tirelessly to serve us. Please keep them and their families in your thoughts.

Remember to stay strong, stay safe and stay home.

If anyone has any concerns, please reach out to me via email at tcardone@monroeny.org.

Tony Cardone

Supervisor, Town of Monroe