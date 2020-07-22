Monroe Free Library is ‘eager to see all their valued patrons again’

In this time of COVID-19 our libraries have been an invaluable resource. With all of us having to stay home and find ways to keep ourselves and our families occupied, the availability online of databases, ebooks, emagazines, audiobooks, and programs have been a godsend. People who haven’t had library cards before have even been able to sign up electronically.

Our own Monroe Free Library Staff has been working hard despite the library doors being locked. Behind the scenes, they’ve been keeping the operation going, ordering new materials and designing programs in anticipation of reopening.

Employees entered the building on opposite days and all precautions were taken to prevent contamination. Each person worked in their own area without contact with other staff and teams were established to rotate days as the reopening date was set.

The MFL Board of Trustees applauds all the hard work and dedication shown by our staff during this pandemic and extends it gratitude to all of them. Everyone was keen to be working despite the challenges and dangers, wanting to insure that our community has the superior library services we’ve come to expect when the doors are unlocked.

With reduced hours and safety protocols in place, the doors are now open and the staff is ready and eager to see all their valued patrons again.

Congratulations to the Monroe Free Library staff on a job well done!

Patricia C. Shanley, Board President

and the Trustees of the Monroe Free Library