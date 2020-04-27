Mail-in voting should be the law of the land

To the Editor:

On April 8, former mayor and governor of Colorado, John Hickenlooper, now a candidate for the U. S. Senate, wrote an article for the Washington Post, advocating making voting by mail the law of the land.

In his article, he pointed out both the economy and the safety of paper ballots, as well as how this method permits voters disenfranchised of the opportunity to vote by constraints imposed by the circumstances of their employment, their locations, and other personal factors.

Mr. Hickenlooper stated, “In the first year we started mailing out ballots, turnout for unlikely voters went up by 20 percent. In the 2016 election, 93 percent of Colorado voters chose to mail in their ballots.”

Surely it behooves our governing bodies to make it possible for every citizen to be able to exercise their Constitutional right by removing barriers to making their voices heard.

Marilyn Chapman, RN, MSW, LCADC

Sparta