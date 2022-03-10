Lou Medina Seeks Your Vote for Village of Harriman Mayor

For the past year I have been performing the duties as Village of Harriman Mayor after having been unanimously appointed Mayor by the Village Board of Trustees. On Tuesday, March 15th Village of Harriman residents will have the opportunity to cast their votes for Mayor, one Trustee and one Justice.

I am a 38 year resident of the Village of Harriman and have served on the Village Board for 3 years and on the Zoning Board Appeals. I am retired Director of Information Technology and also worked as a Project Manager on several multi-million dollar IT projects. As Mayor I have completed and submitted applications to seek 3 grants for a total of $1.3M to upgrade the Village water distribution system; reduced operating expense by replacing full-time vacancies with part-time position; ensures continuity of service by filling mission critical vacancies due to retirements and separations; and completed 2 budget cycles maintained below the 2% tax cap.

I will continue to remain fiscally responsible and maintain services residents have come to appreciate and expect; seek additional grants to reduce operating expenses, and tirelessly work to serve our community and the Village of Harriman.

Please come out to vote on Tuesday, March 15th, and I hope you will also consider casting your vote to elect Wayne Mitchell, Trustee and Judge Kimberly Van Haaster, Village Justice.