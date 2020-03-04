Join me in supporting Assemblyman Schmitt against the Cuomo run opposition

To the Editor:

As we all know our Assemblyman Colin Schmitt has been the only state official willing to take on Attorney General James as he sides with the Greens of Chester developer against all of us.

Colin Schmitt has been leading the fight to protect our land and farms drawing the ire of Governor Cuomo.

Now Cuomo and James have handpicked an opponent against our Assemblyman. Conveniently this candidate emergence was timed with a negative hit piece in the paper against our Assemblyman.

The most powerful special interests aligned with the Governor and Attorney General are lining up to try and silence Assemblyman Schmitt.

You can rest assured you will see a lot of garbage being throw at Assemblyman Schmitt during this election. That is what happens when you speak truth to power. This is what happens when you are unafraid to always stand on the right side of the issues.

I hope all local residents will join with me in supporting Assemblyman Colin Schmitt and opposing the Cuomo run opposition.

Milly Ardisana

Chester