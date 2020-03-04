Incumbent asks: 'Keep Strauss in the Monroe Village Courthouse'

As the Village of Monroe’s currently sitting justice, I write to announce my candidacy for re-election to that position on March 18, 2020.

For those of you who are new to our community and don’t really know me, I have been our Village Justice for nearly thirteen years and the am the jurist who re-implemented the court’s operations, after a 25-year hiatus, in 2007. I am a 31-year experienced trial lawyer, a former Brooklyn Assistant District Attorney, a past president of the Orange County Bar Association and a two-time nominee for the NYS Bar Association’s Award for Excellence in Public Service.

I have endeavored, at all times, to provide our community with a kind an compassionate court, that adheres to the law, while providing prompt, fair and unbiased access to justice for all – and all at zero cost to the taxpaying citizen. I am also proud to serve as a community resource for teaching government leaders, students, scouts, and other citizens groups about our legal system.

I volunteer as a trial judge for the NYS Mock Trial competition each year, run a pre-law semester long internship program for college students and have frequently hosted the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts, and other community groups interested in visiting the Court and learning more about our justice system.

I was also a founding member of the Village Activities Committee that first established our “Music By The Millponds” summer concert series in 2011.

It would be my honor and privilege to continue doing these good works as your Village Justice for another four years. Thus, I write to humbly ask that you take a few minutes to chat when you see me around town and that you please make sure to come out on March 18, 2020 and Vote ROW D to “Keep Strauss in the Monroe Village Courthouse.”

Respectfully,

Forrest Strauss

Candidate for re-election as Monroe Village Justice