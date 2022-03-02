Harriman trustee seeks voter support

To the editor:

My name is Wayne Mitchell. My wife and I have made our home in the Village of Harriman for 21 years. We raised our children in this village and like many of you who have chosen to call Harriman your home, we have always had a great affinity for this beautiful and diverse community. I am a person that strongly believes in the importance of public service.

I have dedicated my life to serving my country and my community. As a Desert Storm Veteran, I proudly served in the United States Army with the 1st Infantry Division. I am currently a Police Detective with the Town of Ramapo Police Department in Rockland County. Throughout my 22+ year career in policing, I have worked in various capacities, but serving and protecting the residents of the Town of Ramapo has always been greatly important to me.

Last year, I wanted to focus my attention on serving the community that has been my home for more than 2 decades, so I became a trustee for the Village of Harriman. Over the last 11 months, I have been proud of the initiatives that the mayor and the village board have taken to maintain services for the village, also while remaining fiscally responsible.

On Tuesday, March 15th 2022, please consider casting your vote for Mayor Lou Medina, Trustee Wayne Mitchell and Judge Kim Van Haaster. With your help and support, we can continue to serve this beautiful village and ensure the quality of life that Harriman residents have come to expect.