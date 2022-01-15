Brabenec calls for bail reform repeal

Assemblyman Karl Brabenec (R,C,I-Deerpark) joined members of the Assembly and Senate Minority Conferences today to call for a public safety plan to address increases in crime throughout New York state.

Brabenec and state Republicans are renewing calls for a full repeal of the state’s bail reform laws they say have allowed dangerous criminals to be released. Restoring judicial discretion in the bail process and the importance funding law enforcement agencies were also key topics.

“Since the Democrats pushed through bail reform, we have seen one absurd case after another of violent and repeat offenders being set loose to continue committing crimes against our communities,” said Brabenec. “New Yorkers everywhere are concerned. Not enforcing our laws to hold criminals accountable for their actions has serious consequences, and that is exactly what we’ve seen.

“Overall crime, murders, hate crimes, and domestic violence are all increasing at a staggering rate. It has to stop, and it has to stop now. Repealing the laws that created this issue is the first step in restoring law and order.”

