A vote for Neil Dwyer

To the editor:

We have had the privilege of knowing Neil Dwyer for the past twelve years and we are truly grateful that he is our mayor here in the Village of Monroe. Based on our observations and interactions, Neil is a detail oriented and caring person. Whether Neil is providing leadership and information during the Covid crisis or solving smaller issues within the Village, we have found him to be very professional knowledgeable and effective. We believe the Village of Monroe would be lucky to have Neil as our Mayor for another term.

Esther and Doug MacInnes

Village of Monroe