A name to reconsider

To the editor

When the Cleveland Indians changed their name because it was offensive, I realized that perhaps it was time for Monroe-Woodbury to look more closely at the Crusaders.This mascot was chosen long before any of us were around to hear the discussion. It was also a time when we were a more homogeneous population.

Crusaders were known for their mass murders of Jews and Moslems on their quest to rid the Holy Land of “infidels”. It may be helpful to discover more about them and decide if this is truly who we want to elevate as our mascot.

Rochelle Marshall

Monroe