Night flight

Warwick, N.Y. /
11 Mar 2020 | 12:36
    Night flight
    The silhouette of a Red-tailed hawk taking flight against Saturday’s late afternoon moon near Warwick. This moon reached its full size by Monday March 9, and is named the Super Worm Moon. ( Photo by Robert G. Breese)