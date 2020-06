Goshen. Orange County Sports Club, located on Route 17A, will reopen on July 6 following all New York social distancing standards. The facility has undergone thorough deep cleaning, equipment replacing, and so much more. Youth programs such as gymnastics, dance, and summer camps will be reinstated. The gym is currently accepting new team members. For any questions, comments, or concerns feel free to contact us at (845)651-100 or email, info@orangecountysportsclub.com