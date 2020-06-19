Monroe-Woodbury softball honors seniors

On a beautiful Friday afternoon the Crusaders said a bitter sweet goodbye to the Seniors on this year’s team.

The Crusaders were meant to play on their new field for the first time and were heavily favored to win the Section 9 Class AA championship, but the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season before it started.

On Friday, June 12, the seniors on this years team were granted permission to gather on the new field with their coaches and their parents to celebrate Senior Day.

The celebration started with a parade of cars, many of the parents drove the players past the seniors house’s that the team had decorated the night before.

After the parade the seniors and their parents met on the field where in a brief ceremony, coach Penny Roberts addressed the seniors and presented them with gifts.

It was a tough way for this years seniors to end the high school softball careers.