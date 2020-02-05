Home
Monroe. Goalie John Gazzola has been selected to represent the N.J. Junior Devils Quebec ice hockey team
Quebec
05 Feb 2020 | 01:07
Goalie John Gazzola has been selected to represent the N.J. Junior Devils Quebec ice hockey team at the “61st Annual Tournoi International de Hockey Pee-Wee de Québec” on Feb. 14-23. John is a seventh grader at Monroe-Woodbury Middle School and a member of the NY Saints Travel Hockey Team and Monroe-Woodbury Modified Hockey Team. John is one of two goalies selected out of 26 to represent the Junior Devils at the Quebec Tournament. He will play against other teams from 20 different countries around the world. Good luck, John.
Provided photo
