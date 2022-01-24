Monroe. Crusader wrestlers and cheerleaders head toward their big competitions next month

The Crusaders varsity wrestling team is in the middle of their season, and the cheerleading team is in the middle of their competition season. Both will have big events next month.

The wrestlers are off to another successful season under Head Coach John Gartiser. They currently have a 5-2 record this season and have competed in several tournaments this year. The Crusaders look to place several wrestlers on the podium as they compete in the Section 9 Wrestling Tournament witch will be held at Monroe Woodbury High School on February 11-12.