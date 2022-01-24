Monroe. Crusader wrestlers and cheerleaders head toward their big competitions next month

x
William Dimmit

Monroe-Woodbury H.S /
| 24 Jan 2022 | 06:29
    The 2021-2022 Crusader Varsity Cheerleading Team ( Photos by William Dimmit)
    Captains of this years Varsity Cheer Team, (L-R) Gianna Panzica, Madison Fulton and Gianna Fraterrigo ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    The Crusaders 2021-2022 Varsity Wrestling Team
The Crusaders varsity wrestling team is in the middle of their season, and the cheerleading team is in the middle of their competition season. Both will have big events next month.

The wrestlers are off to another successful season under Head Coach John Gartiser. They currently have a 5-2 record this season and have competed in several tournaments this year. The Crusaders look to place several wrestlers on the podium as they compete in the Section 9 Wrestling Tournament witch will be held at Monroe Woodbury High School on February 11-12.