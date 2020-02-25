M-W boys basketball baseball season ends with a 49-42 victory over Goshen

On Thursday, Feb. 20, at Monroe-Woodbury High School, the Crusader Boys Basketball team played its last game of the season against the Goshen High School Gladiators.

In a ceremony before the game, the team paid tribute to the eight seniors and their parents with flowers, balloons and posters.

The Crusaders got off to a great start when Senior Pablo Quinones hit two long three-point shots to put the team up 6-0.

The Gladiators fought their way back but a thunderous dunk by high-flying senior Josh Castro kept them at bay as the Crusaders were up 15-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter Castro again stole the ball and raced down court, as the fans rose to their feet he slammed another one handed jam through the net. The Crusader fans exploded and the team surged to 24-14 lead at the half.

In a back-and-fourth third quarter the Crusaders kept their ten-point margin as senior Will Fuchs knocked down a big three-point shot.

In the fourth Quarter the Gladiators did not quit and cut the Crusaders lead to seven, but five points by senior Jack Harris helped the team weather their surge.

The Crusaders' 49-42 victory brings their record to 9-11 on the season and marks their longest-winning streak (three games ) since the 2017-2018 season.

The Crusaders will have a tough time replacing the eight seniors on this year's team but they look to return a strong core of players and should receive help from a JV team that was very strong this year.

- William Dimmit