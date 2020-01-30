Join Tuxedo Park School on the mountain at Mt. Peter

Want to learn more about Tuxedo Park School and the benefits of an independent school in a fun, relaxed setting? Join TPS friends, families and faculty on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the school’s annual Family Snow-Tubing Day at Mount Peter in Warwick.

Starting in January each year, students in third through ninth grade enjoy the tradition of a once-weekly ski day. Students follow a half-day academic schedule and then head to Mt. Peter for an afternoon filled with skiing and snowboarding. Students are split into groups based by experience levels, working together and individually to master their skills on the slopes.

The ski program at Tuxedo Park School is more than just an enjoyable addition to the winter athletics program. Students begin their afternoons taking lessons from Mt. Peter ski instructors, working on individual skills, and pairing off with "ski buddies," giving everyone the opportunity to work and play together.

The ski program concludes in February of each year with Ski Race Day. During this day, all students race for Green and Gold points and the coveted Jake Shepard Ski Bowl. Parents, faculty, and friends of TPS come together to cheer on students, whether it is their first time racing or they have previously competed.

After racing, the community gathers for more mountain fun snow-tubing. This year TPS would like to invite prospective families to join us on the mountain to meet our families and learn more about the school.

RSVP to Lisa Weisbrod at lweisbrod@tuxedoparkschool.org or call 845-351-4737.

Tuxedo Park School was founded in 1900 and is a pre-K-3 through ninth grade independent non-sectarian school. It is accredited by the New York State Association of Independent Schools and chartered by the State of New York. For more information or a tour please call 845-351-4737 or visit www.tuxedoparkschool.org.